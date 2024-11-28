PSL Player of the Season 2024/25 Power Rankings

Join GOAL as we keep an eye on footballers who are likely to compete for the PSL Footballer of the Season award at the end of this 2024/25 term.

Ronwen Williams made history last season when he became only the third goalkeeper to win the prestigious Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Season award, following in the legendary footsteps of Andre Arendse and Itumeleng Khune.

Now, the spotlight is on him to defend his title and join an elite group of players - such as Peter Shalulile, Siyabonga Nomvethe, and Teko Modise - who have won the coveted honour twice.

But Williams faces stiff competition in the 2024/25 season. Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Lucas Ribeiro has been showing immense potential, while Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng is in blistering form, demonstrating he has set his sights on outshining the rest.

As the race for the prestigious gong heats up, several standout candidates are emerging.

The battle for the 2024/25 PSL Footballer of the Season is wide open, and it promises to be a thrilling contest.

Join GOAL as we delve into the top contenders for this season’s coveted award.