Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage
Michael Madyira

PSL negotiations with Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates-linked DR Congo forward confirmed as Moroccan clubs also join bid

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsUlsan HD FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCUlsan HD FCMamelodi Sundowns FCFIFA Club World CupOrlando Pirates

A striker based in Botswana has emerged as a subject of interest from a number of clubs and that sparks an exciting race for his signature.

  • PSL clubs are already in the market for players
  • Jean Lwamba is ready to play in the PSL
  • Tafic chairman says there is massive interest in the player
