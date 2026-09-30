Prime Minister Andy Burnham admits 'deep concern' over potential Manchester City ownership exit following financial verdict

Burnham expressed his anxiety regarding a potential Manc City sale. The club were found guilty of the majority of the 115 charges they faced, including arranging "sham contracts" to disguise more than £830 million in secret funding, leading to speculation that the owners could walk away.

Asked by BBC political editor Chris Mason if he feared the owners might sell, Burnham replied: "I would be really concerned to lose them. They've been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is."