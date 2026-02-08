Pressure mounts on former Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker as Simba crash out of CAF Champions League

Since taking over as head coach of Wekundu wa Msimbazi in late December 2025, Steve Barker’s tenure has been a mixed start, with the South African tactician overseeing five competitive matches. Under Barker, Simba have registered one win, three draws, and one defeat across domestic and continental competitions.

While the team showed resilience with several shared results, inconsistency in key moments — particularly in the CAF Champions League group stage, which sees the club exit the tournament, and will place growing scrutiny on Barker as he seeks to steady the ship and push for silverware.

The side led by the former Stellenbosch mentor currently occupies the sixth position on the log table, having accumulated 16 points after seven matches played.