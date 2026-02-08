Pressure mounts on former Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker as Simba crash out of CAF Champions League
Shared spoils in Luanda
Pedro Pinto opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute, giving Petro de Luanda an early advantage. Simba Sporting Club pushed for a response and was eventually rewarded late in the match when Ivorian forward Anicet Alain Oura struck after the 80th minute to level matters for the visitors.
End of the road for Simba
Despite salvaging a point on the road, the result did little to improve Simba’s fortunes, as the Tanzania Premier League side remains rooted at the bottom of Group D with just two points from five matches. Simba will conclude their CAF Champions League campaign at home when they host Stade Malien in their final group fixture.
Barker's record
Since taking over as head coach of Wekundu wa Msimbazi in late December 2025, Steve Barker’s tenure has been a mixed start, with the South African tactician overseeing five competitive matches. Under Barker, Simba have registered one win, three draws, and one defeat across domestic and continental competitions.
While the team showed resilience with several shared results, inconsistency in key moments — particularly in the CAF Champions League group stage, which sees the club exit the tournament, and will place growing scrutiny on Barker as he seeks to steady the ship and push for silverware.
The side led by the former Stellenbosch mentor currently occupies the sixth position on the log table, having accumulated 16 points after seven matches played.
What comes next?
With elimination confirmed, Simba can now shift focus fully to domestic competitions. Their immediate priority will be the Tanzania Premier League, where they need consistent wins to reclaim momentum and challenge for the title. The team also has domestic cup commitments, including the NMB Mapinduzi Cup and potential FA Cup fixtures, which offer opportunities to salvage silverware this season.