Premier Soccer League outfit open up on signing Cup-winning ex-Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder in bid to avoid relegation
The genesis
Experienced midfielder Lesedi Kapinga has been training with the Premier Soccer League newbies Orbit College FC for some time now.
The 30-year-old was part of the Orlando Pirates team that won the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup in the 2023/24 season. He is currently a free agent after leaving Sekhukhune United.
What had been said
Initially, Orbit College General Manager Matome Kganakga stated his team had already snapped the player.
“I can officially confirm to you that Kapinga has signed with us until the end of the season, with an option to renew,” he said.
More light on Kapinga's move to Orbit College
Coach Pogiso Makhoye has contradicted his boss, revealing the deal is close but not yet finalised.
"Yes, [Kapinga] is with us, and we are signing him, yes," he confirmed to the media.
"We don’t know [how long he will be with the club]. Maybe if we survive, he will stay longer," the tactician added.
The current status for College
Orbit College are currently placed above bottom-placed Magesi FC in the PSL log with 14 points from 18 matches, which is not a good place to be, especially in the second half of the season.
However, that is no reason to panic, according to the tactician, "No, why should we panic?" he responded.