Lesedi Kapinga, Kermit Erasmus, Bandile Shandu of Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates
Khothatso Leballo

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star joins Orbit College after a spell on the sidelines

The Mswenko Boys have moved in to sign an experienced player as the fight against relegation from the Premier Soccer League. High expectations are on the new player to assist a team that lost a top performer like Monnapule Saleng midseason. They hope the new addition willbring them closer to their objective in their debut campaign.

  • Lesedi Kapinga of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagePix

    Kapinga on the move

    Lesedi Kapinga has been a free agent since leaving Sekhukhune United in June 2025, but he has now joined the Premier Soccer League newcomers.

    The 30-year-old's time on the sidelines comes after he struggled to secure a new club after an unsuccessful stint at Babina Noko, where he was not a regular during the one season he spent there.

    The move to Sekhukhune United came after spells at Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

  • Lesedi KapingaBackpagepix

    Orbit confirm Kapinga signing

    Kapinga has finally found a new home and is now in the North West where he is playing for the Premier Soccer League debutants Orbit College.

    “I can officially confirm to you that Kapinga has signed with us until the end of the season, with an option to renew,” said Orbit College general manager, Matome Kganakga, as per Soccer Laduma.

  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Orbit seeking experience is survival battle

    Kapinga's move to Orbit is expected to bolster their midfield as they need experience in their battle against relegation. 

    They are second from the bottom with three points more than basement side Magesi FC.

    In December 2025, Orbit also signed former Orlando Pirates forward Katlego Cwinyane in an attempt to add more bite to their attack.

    Then the following month, the Mseenko Boys lost Monnapule Saleng to Mamelodi Sundowns, and Kapinga's arrival might plug that experience gap.

  • Lesedi Kapinga, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What comes next?

    It is to be seen if Kapinga will make his Orbit College debut when they visit the player's former club Sekhukhune for Sunday's PSL game.

    This is, however, a player who might be working to gain match fitness after he last played competitive football in May 2025.

    He will be under scrutiny to see if he can reproduce the form that saw him signing for Sundowns from Black Leopards, before moving to Pirates.

