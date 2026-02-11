Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star joins Orbit College after a spell on the sidelines

Lesedi Kapinga has been a free agent since leaving Sekhukhune United in June 2025, but he has now joined the Premier Soccer League newcomers.

The 30-year-old's time on the sidelines comes after he struggled to secure a new club after an unsuccessful stint at Babina Noko, where he was not a regular during the one season he spent there.

The move to Sekhukhune United came after spells at Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.