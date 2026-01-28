Premier Soccer League debuts loom for Kaizer Chiefs young keepers as Brandon Petersen lays out red carpet for Amakhosi starlets 'I am looking forward to working with them'

Premier Soccer League debuts for Kaizer Chiefs' emerging goalkeepers could be looming, as the number one keeper, Brandon Petersen, has welcomed them into the senior team.

DDC's Takalani Mazhamba and Naphtali Mokoena have been training with the first team, meaning they are already learning under Petersen and the club's coaching staff. Mazhamba was also part of the squad that travelled to Zambia to take on ZESCO United in a CAF Confederation Cup duel.

Now, Petersen, who has kept 11 clean sheets and conceded 12 goals in 22 games across all competitions this season, has welcomed the duo.

Mokoena has been Amakhosi’s first-option keeper in the DDC this term, while Mazhamba was Amajita’s second-choice goalkeeper behind Fletcher Hani Smythe-Lowe at the U20 World Cup in Chile last October.

The challenge the two will face is stiff competition from the other senior team goalkeepers, Bontle Molefe, Fiacre Ntwari, and Bruce Bvuma.