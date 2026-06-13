James Trafford on the move? Newcastle back in for goalkeeper a year after losing transfer race to Man City

The goalkeeper chose a move to Manchester under the impression that he would become the primary choice for then-manager Pep Guardiola. Instead, his progress was severely disrupted when the Premier League giants unexpectedly signed Gianluigi Donnarumma, relegating the Englishman to a backup role. Consequently, Trafford is reluctant to commit to any immediate decision regarding his domestic future until he returns from international duty, preferring to evaluate his club career options with his representatives after the tournament.