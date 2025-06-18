Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Man Utd to face Arsenal in opening-weekend epic as Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City & every team's full schedule is released

A number of broadcasters have the rights to stream and show highlights on the television, with Match of the Day on the BBC being the most notable of these. Every weekend the BBC show highlights airs on both Saturday and Sunday from around 10.30pm, in the company of Gary Lineker and fellow ex-professionals.

Sky Sports offer highlights slightly earlier, with their packages getting underway from around 7.00pm, while TNT Sports also offer highlights and goals from each and every game on the top flight online too.