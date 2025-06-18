Man City's 2025-26 Premier League fixtures: Full schedule, TV & ticket details

GOAL brings you details of all of Man City's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season

Manchester City turned their back on the 2024-25 campaign as soon as they lost the FA Cup final and completed a rare trophyless season under Pep Guardiola.

But with the Cityzens splashing the cash this summer, there is hope that the blue half of Manchester can once again compete on all fronts when things kick off in August.

The teams around them are only getting stronger, and Guardiola knows there is no room for error if his side are to be top flight champions again.

GOAL brings you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of City's Premier League matches in 2025-26.*