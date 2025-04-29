Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to play Sekhukhune United in Premier Soccer League – Jose Riveiro to field new faces?

The Soweto giants return to domestic assignments after a disappointing end in their continental adventure.

Orlando Pirates are set to host Sekhukhune United in the Premier Soccer League game that will be staged at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

After falling to Pyramids FC in the Caf Champions League semi-final, this will be a massive opportunity for them to bounce back.

The Buccaneers have welcomed three youngsters to their training sessions as they push for PSL and Nedbank Cup success.

Here, GOAL selects what could be Bucs' strongest starting XI and predicts how coach Jose Riveiro might set up his team for the crucial game against Babina Noko.