'When Jose Riveiro wins he is called master tactician but a plumber & failure when he loses! All of a sudden we have a million coaches in Mzansi: Orlando Pirates lost, move on' - Fans

Some stakeholders have criticized the Spaniard after their elimination from the continental club competition.

Orlando Pirates fell in the semi-final of the Caf Champions League competition as Pyramids registered an aggregate 3-2 win.

The team had reached the last four without tasting defeat, until the Egyptian outfit managed to get the victory in Cairo after a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium.

In his recent interview, former Pirates winger Lebohang Mokoena felt coach Jose Riveiro failed to manage the game after making what he felt were costly substitutions.

Article continues below

However, the majority of the fans feel Mokoena is out of order.

Have a look at what they said as quoted by GOAL.