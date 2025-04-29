Jose Riveiro unleashing another Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi? Two Orlando Pirates youngsters and new signing Tau training with first team for Sekhukhune United clash ahead of Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs
The Buccaneers have been introducing youngsters who have carved themselves into top performers in the top-flight league.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Riveiro has been showing trust in youngsters
- Mofokeng, Nkota, Mbokazi have been shining
- Now three new youngsters have been training with the first team
🟢📱