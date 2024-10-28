Deano Van Rooyen of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face TS Galaxy in a PSL match - Deano van Rooyen out, Bandile Shandu in?

Bucs will be away in this midweek fixture and Jose Riveiro is likely not to make many changes from the team that saw them record a win over Usuthu.

Orlando Pirates will be targeting their sixth successive win when they visit TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium for a PSL clash on Tuesday evening. 

The Sea Robbers have got their 2024/25 Premier Soccer League journey off to a flyer - having won their first five games.

Red-hot Buccaneers beat  AmaZulu 2-1 on Friday as they look determined to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns' league dominance this season. 

Here, GOAL looks at Riveiro's troops and predicts how he can line up his team against the struggling Rockets. 

