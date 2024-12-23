Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Marumo Gallants - Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo in for suspended Patrick Maswanganyi?

The Buccaneers will return to PSL action without the beloved Tito. GOAL examines who can step in for him on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates will be seeking to topple Mamelodi Sundowns and regain the PSL table's top position when they face Marumo Gallants at the Orlando Stadium.

The Sea Robbers, currently holding second place in the standings, have experienced an excellent start to the 2024/25 campaign, having secured victories in their first seven league matches and only suffered one defeat.

Jose Riveiro will be without regular Patrick Maswanganyi, but several players can take his place. Here, GOAL predicts how the Spaniard could line up his team against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.