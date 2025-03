The Buccaneers are on the road again but this time head to Gqeberha for a date with the Chilli Boys.

Orlando Pirates continue with their chase of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League title race when they visit Chippa United for Wednesday's clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Soweto giants trail leaders Masandawana by 18 points and they will be keen to cover that gap.

Here, GOAL looks at how Pirates coach Jose Riveiro could pick his starting lineup.