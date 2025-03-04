Relebohile Mofokeng and Deon Hotto, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star slams Orlando Pirates for overreliance on Relebohile Mofokeng - 'Other players at the Buccaneers when they are tested pound for pound, can’t even raise their hands'

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesChippa United vs Orlando PiratesChippa UnitedR. MofokengJ. Riveiro

The Buccaneers recently dropped three crucial points following a defeat to Marumo Gallants and the team is being blamed for looking up to one player.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates lost to Gallants
  • It was a match Mofokeng was tightly-marked
  • An ex-Chiefs star blames other Bucs players
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match