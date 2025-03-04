Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star slams Orlando Pirates for overreliance on Relebohile Mofokeng - 'Other players at the Buccaneers when they are tested pound for pound, can’t even raise their hands'
The Buccaneers recently dropped three crucial points following a defeat to Marumo Gallants and the team is being blamed for looking up to one player.
- Pirates lost to Gallants
- It was a match Mofokeng was tightly-marked
- An ex-Chiefs star blames other Bucs players