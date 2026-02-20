Goal.com
Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Casric Stars FC in Nedbank Cup: Relebohile Mofokeng to be rested ahead of Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs while Daniel Msendami makes maiden Bucs start after Yanela Mbuthuma fired blanks versus Mamelodi Sundowns?

The Sea Robbers are up against a lower division team again in South Africa's premier knockout competition. They are out to reclaim a trophy they last won in 2024 under Jose Riveiro. The Soweto giants would also want to atone for being this competition's losing finalists last season after rivals Kaizer Chiefs denied them a chance to shine on the podium.

GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could line up his men for this Nedbank Cup Last-16 clash with Casric Stars FC, and the looming Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs could influence his selection.

  • Melusi Buthelezi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Melusi Buthelezi

    The former TS Galaxy goalkeeper started for the first time this season when Pirates beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and conceded a goal in the 4-1 Round of 32 win. 

    He would want to keep a clean sheet this time around and prove he deserves regular game time. 

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen

    The former Stellenbosch FC captain has picked up form in recent matches, although he came on from the bench against Mamelodi Sundowns in midweek. 

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    Hotto's experience has always been handy for Pirates against any opponents.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    Seema has established himself as a reliable central defender, although he was shaken by Sundowns in midweek and would want to improve.

  • Mpho Chabatsane, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    CENTRE-BACK: Mpho Chabatsane

    The former Marumo Gallants man was a starter against TTM and could be back to step in for captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who could be rested ahead of the Soweto Derby.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    With Makhehlene Makhaula now prone to injuries and also needed against Chiefs, Ouaddou is likely to rest the veteran midfielder for Mbatha.

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    The former Marumo Gallants man has not disappointed in the games he has started for the Buccaneers. 

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong

    The Kiwi scored from the penalty spot in his first start for the club against TTM and could be back in the line-up as Ouaddou might opt to rest Relebohile Mofokeng for the Soweto Derby. 

  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    This is a game that might help the former Polokwane City man rediscover his form and get some inspiration going into the Amakhosi match.

  • Tshepang Moremi of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    This is a player who can hurt Casric Stars on a day when he is in top form. 

  • Daniel Msendami, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Daniel Msendami

    The Zimbabwe international is pushing for his first start in Pirates colours and could be considered after Yanela Mbuthuma was wasteful against Sundowns.

