GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could line up his men for this Nedbank Cup Last-16 clash with Casric Stars FC, and the looming Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs could influence his selection.
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Casric Stars FC in Nedbank Cup: Relebohile Mofokeng to be rested ahead of Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs while Daniel Msendami makes maiden Bucs start after Yanela Mbuthuma fired blanks versus Mamelodi Sundowns?
GOALKEEPER: Melusi Buthelezi
The former TS Galaxy goalkeeper started for the first time this season when Pirates beat Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and conceded a goal in the 4-1 Round of 32 win.
He would want to keep a clean sheet this time around and prove he deserves regular game time.
RIGHT-BACK: Deano van Rooyen
The former Stellenbosch FC captain has picked up form in recent matches, although he came on from the bench against Mamelodi Sundowns in midweek.
LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto
Hotto's experience has always been handy for Pirates against any opponents.
CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
Seema has established himself as a reliable central defender, although he was shaken by Sundowns in midweek and would want to improve.
CENTRE-BACK: Mpho Chabatsane
The former Marumo Gallants man was a starter against TTM and could be back to step in for captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who could be rested ahead of the Soweto Derby.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha
With Makhehlene Makhaula now prone to injuries and also needed against Chiefs, Ouaddou is likely to rest the veteran midfielder for Mbatha.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Masindi Nemtajela
The former Marumo Gallants man has not disappointed in the games he has started for the Buccaneers.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong
The Kiwi scored from the penalty spot in his first start for the club against TTM and could be back in the line-up as Ouaddou might opt to rest Relebohile Mofokeng for the Soweto Derby.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
This is a game that might help the former Polokwane City man rediscover his form and get some inspiration going into the Amakhosi match.
LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
This is a player who can hurt Casric Stars on a day when he is in top form.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Daniel Msendami
The Zimbabwe international is pushing for his first start in Pirates colours and could be considered after Yanela Mbuthuma was wasteful against Sundowns.