The Buccaneers will be aiming to keep their winning momentum when they face Kaizer Chiefs slayers, the Citizens, in a midweek league fixture.

Orlando Pirates are set to square off against energized Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League contest at the DHL Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Sea Robbers have achieved nine victories and suffered one loss in their first ten matches, and they would not want to drop points since league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns have been securing their wins.

Jose Riveiro will be without Makhehleni Makhaula due to suspension. One of either Azola Tshobeni or Miguel Timm could take the experienced player’s place.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL looks at the Pirates' pool and predicts how the Spanish tactician might line up his team.