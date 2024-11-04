Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI for the PSL clash against Richards Bay - Mohau Nkota out, Gilberto in?

Red-hot Buccaneers will be at home once again when they take on the Natal Rich Boys and GOAL looks at which players are likely to start the match.

Fresh off a weekend break, Orlando Pirates will be aiming to maintain their 100 per cent win record in the PSL when they lock horns with Richards Bay on Tuesday.

Jose Riveiro's side has not lost a league match this season and sits atop the PSL standings having played six games so far - winning of them.

Bucs have been hit with injuries lately, but the good news for Riveiro is that most of his most trusted players are ready for this contest.

Here, GOAL predicts what the Pirates' XI could look like against Brandon Truter's men.

