The Buccaneers will be looking to take control of Group C with a victory the Red Eagles, but how is likely to start for Jose Riveiro's side?

Orlando Pirates resume their Caf Champions League campaign on Saturday with an entertaining Group C clash against the defending champions Al Ahly.

This is a crucial fixture for the Sea Robbers who have no major injury issues as confirmed by Riveiro.

It gives the Spaniard an opportunity to come up with a formidable starting team that will do the job versus the Egyptian giants.

Here, GOAL predicts how Bucs might start this weekend.