Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to play Sekhukhune United: Manqoba Mngqithi to give Khuliso Mudau another chance?

Masandawana will be chasing maximum points at home against the unpredictable Babina Noko.

Mamelodi Sundowns continue their Premier Soccer League duties with a game against Sekhukhune United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Manqoba Mngqithi's team will not want to drop any more points since that might work against them since leaders Orlando Pirates have already managed to get a three-point advantage.

Masandawana are expected to make a few changes to the team that drew 0-0 with AS Maniema Union in the midweek Caf Champions League outing.

Here, GOAL observes Sundowns' squad and forecasts how Mngqithi is likely to line up his team against Sekhukhune.