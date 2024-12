After two straight Caf Champions League games, the Brazilians switch attention back to the Premier Soccer League.

Mamelodi Sundowns visit Stellenbosch for Wednesday's PSL fixture at Cape Town Stadium.

The Brazilians are seeking to maintain a grip on top of the table and victory will make second-placed Orlando Pirates chase them.

It will be new coach Miguel Cardoso'd first league match in charge of the Brazilians and GOAL takes a look at how the Portuguese tactician could line up his men.