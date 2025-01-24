Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Sibanye Golden Stars in Nedbank Cup - Thembinkosi Lorch & Sanele Tshabalala set to start against minnows?

Mamelodi Sundowns host third-tier side Sibanye Golden Stars in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
With Masandawana rich in depth and quality, they can make three teams that can be highly competitive in the Premier Soccer League.
That could give coach Miguel Cardoso the luxury to rest some players as fixtures have been coming thick and fast for Sundowns.
Article continues below
GOAL predicts how the Portuguese could line up his men on Saturday.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱