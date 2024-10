Manqoba Mngqithi has become unpredictable when it comes to lining up his troops, but GOAL looks at who might start against Rise and Shine.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be aiming to return to the summit of the Premier Soccer League standings when they face Polokwane City on Sunday.

The Brazilians come into the game at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on a high note after beating Royal AM in the midweek fixture.

Mngqithi has almost all of his troops available for this clash. GOAL looks at who might start the game in Limpopo.

