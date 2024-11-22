Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI in Carling Knockout final against Magesi FC - Manqoba Mngqithi to ring surprising changes?

The former Golden Arrows coach might guide the Brazilians to their first trophy under his guidance this weekend against Dikwena tsa Meetse

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is aiming at winning his first trophy as Masandawana coach when he plays Magesi FC.

The Premier Soccer League's newbies are a surprise package in this edition and will want to complete their cup adventure with another win at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein.

It is obvious, Mngqithi will not want to make mistakes, explaining why he might go for the best players possible to do do the job.

Have a look at the players the former AmaZulu coach might field.