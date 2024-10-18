Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Round of 16 - Lebohang Maboe to replace the injured Themba Zwane?

Manqoba Mngqithi will be hoping to progress to the last eight of the cup competition by getting one over his former club.

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium as they hope to get a win and make a mark in this Carling Knockout as last season they could not go past the Round of 16.

The Tshwane giants will be going to this cup game without talisman Themba Zwane who will be out for a long time after suffering an Achilles injury.

The last time Masandawana had their hands on this trophy was during Pitso Mosimane's era.

Here, GOAL, predicts how Mngqithi's side is likely to start against Abafana Bes'thende.