Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Peter Shalulile, Grant Kekana and Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face AS Maniema Union in Caf Champions League Group B penultimate tie - Who will replace suspended Khuliso Mudau and Bathusi Aubaas?

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCManiema Union vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCManiema UnionPremier Soccer LeagueK. MudauB. AubaasR. WilliamsG. KekanaM. AllendeT. MokoenaT. MorenaLucas RibeiroI. Rayners

The Brazilians are on the road for a second successive continental match but this time around they are in DR Congo.

Mamelodi Sundowns clash with AS Maniema Union in a Caf Champions League Group B penultimate match at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants are keen on picking themselves up following last weekend's 1-0 defeat away at Raja Casablanca.

It was a result that saw them miss a chance to go level on points with Group B leaders FAR Rabat.

Article continues below

Coach Miguel Cardoso will be trying to fix things on Saturday and GOAL predicts how he could line up his men.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱