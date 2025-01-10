Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face AS Maniema Union in Caf Champions League Group B penultimate tie - Who will replace suspended Khuliso Mudau and Bathusi Aubaas?

The Brazilians are on the road for a second successive continental match but this time around they are in DR Congo.

Mamelodi Sundowns clash with AS Maniema Union in a Caf Champions League Group B penultimate match at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants are keen on picking themselves up following last weekend's 1-0 defeat away at Raja Casablanca.

It was a result that saw them miss a chance to go level on points with Group B leaders FAR Rabat.

Coach Miguel Cardoso will be trying to fix things on Saturday and GOAL predicts how he could line up his men.