Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face AS Maniema Union in Caf Champions League Group B penultimate tie - Who will replace suspended Khuliso Mudau and Bathusi Aubaas?

Mamelodi Sundowns clash with AS Maniema Union in a Caf Champions League Group B penultimate match at Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote on Saturday.
The Tshwane giants are keen on picking themselves up following last weekend's 1-0 defeat away at Raja Casablanca.
It was a result that saw them miss a chance to go level on points with Group B leaders FAR Rabat.
Coach Miguel Cardoso will be trying to fix things on Saturday and GOAL predicts how he could line up his men.