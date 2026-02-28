GOAL predicts whether Miguel Cardoso will probably stick to what worked before or welcome Eric Tinkler’s side with a completely different lineup at Loftus Versfeld.
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against Sekhukhune United: Arthur Sales to take over from misfiring Tashreeq Matthews as Divine Lunga comes in for Aubrey Modiba?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
With so much at stake, Cardoso would probably play it safe with Chloorkop’s trusted goalkeeper. While this may not be the 34-year-old’s best season, he has consistently held it down between the posts and continues to play a key leadership role as the captain.
- Backpage
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
Mzansi’s leading right-back will anchor the defence, while also converting defensive moments into dangerous attacking transitions.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Divine Lunga
The Zimbabwe international has been impressive of late, giving Cardoso an option to rest Aubrey Modiba.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane
Ndamane continues to prove he’s settling well at Tshwane. While the 22-year-old can be hard on himself at times, the Portuguese mentor believes strongly in his ability, and the results of consistent performances are slowly but surely showing.
In the midweek clash against AmaZulu FC, he scooped the Man of the Match award following a stellar display.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
Kekana will bring much-needed stability, using his experience to minimise risks from opposition transitions while forming a strong partnership with Ndamane.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
Mokoena’s resilience will be pivotal against a confident Babina Noko, as his playmaking flair and ability to drive the ball from midfield into the final third could ultimately tip the scales.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams
The fans’ favourite is the man who will be able to orchestrate play, controlling the passes, and driving forward to create chances for the strikers.
His form has seen Marcelo Allende get relegated to the bench.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos
The Portuguese midfielder will be tasked with commanding the centre of the park, dictating play, and supplying quality passes to the forwards.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
RIGHT ATTACKER: Tsiki Ntshabeleng
Ntshabeleng is one of the few players in need of game time. While he hasn’t fully proven himself to earn a regular spot, this match presents the perfect opportunity for Cardoso to rotate the squad.
- Backpage
LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews
With no recent news on Arthur Sales, who is nursing an injury, Matthews, who has been missing some good chances, might continue on the left.
- Mamelodi Sundowns
CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon
Chloorkop’s in-form striker, Leon, has shown he’s capable of finding the net, and Cardoso will be expecting nothing less from him.