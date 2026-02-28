Goal.com
Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2025
Sinolwetu Tompela

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against Sekhukhune United: Arthur Sales to take over from misfiring Tashreeq Matthews as Divine Lunga comes in for Aubrey Modiba?

Babina Noko will be paying a visit to the Tshwane outfit, setting up a clash that promises intensity. The last meeting between these sides saw Sundowns claim maximum points with a 2-0 win over a resilient Limpopo side. This time, both teams head into the fixture in need of points, with their eyes firmly set on the league title, currently a tightly contested race among the top four.

GOAL predicts whether Miguel Cardoso will probably stick to what worked before or welcome Eric Tinkler’s side with a completely different lineup at Loftus Versfeld.

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    With so much at stake, Cardoso would probably play it safe with Chloorkop’s trusted goalkeeper. While this may not be the 34-year-old’s best season, he has consistently held it down between the posts and continues to play a key leadership role as the captain.

  Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Mzansi’s leading right-back will anchor the defence, while also converting defensive moments into dangerous attacking transitions.

  Tshepang Moremi and Divine Lunga, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns

    LEFT-BACK: Divine Lunga

    LEFT-BACK: Divine Lunga

    The Zimbabwe international has been impressive of late, giving Cardoso an option to rest Aubrey Modiba.

  Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    Ndamane continues to prove he’s settling well at Tshwane. While the 22-year-old can be hard on himself at times, the Portuguese mentor believes strongly in his ability, and the results of consistent performances are slowly but surely showing. 

    In the midweek clash against AmaZulu FC, he scooped the Man of the Match award following a stellar display.

  Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, Keabetswe Ramotsei, Chippa United, August 2025

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Kekana will bring much-needed stability, using his experience to minimise risks from opposition transitions while forming a strong partnership with Ndamane.

  Teboho Mokoena and Abdelrazig Taha, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al Hilal

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    Mokoena’s resilience will be pivotal against a confident Babina Noko, as his playmaking flair and ability to drive the ball from midfield into the final third could ultimately tip the scales.

  Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    The fans’ favourite is the man who will be able to orchestrate play, controlling the passes, and driving forward to create chances for the strikers.
    His form has seen Marcelo Allende get relegated to the bench.

  • ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese midfielder will be tasked with commanding the centre of the park, dictating play, and supplying quality passes to the forwards.

  Katlego 'Tsiki' Ntsabeleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Tsiki Ntshabeleng

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Tsiki Ntshabeleng

    Ntshabeleng is one of the few players in need of game time. While he hasn’t fully proven himself to earn a regular spot, this match presents the perfect opportunity for Cardoso to rotate the squad.

  Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    With no recent news on Arthur Sales, who is nursing an injury, Matthews, who has been missing some good chances, might continue on the left. 

  Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    Chloorkop’s in-form striker, Leon, has shown he’s capable of finding the net, and Cardoso will be expecting nothing less from him.

