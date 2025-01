Amakhosi are set to play their old rival Bucs this weekend in the league for the first time this season.

Kaizer Chiefs will play Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League's Soweto Derby on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

Despite making three signings - Thabo Cele, Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris, only Cele is eligible for the fixture.

Wandile Duba and Ashley du Preez are injured which further limits Nasreddine Nabi's options, especially in attack.

Here, GOAL predicts Chiefs' starting XI and how Nabi could approach the fixture against Bucs.