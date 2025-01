The Glamour Boys are set to play at the FNB Stadium for the first time this year in South African top flight outing.

Kaizer Chiefs started the year with a morale-killing 1-0 loss against Cape Town City on Sunday at the DHL Cape Town Stadium.

It was the Glamour Boys' fourth loss in the Premier Soccer League, from the 11 outings; the remaining four have been wins with three ending in draws.

On Wednesday, the Soweto giants host Stellenbosch at the FNB Stadium. Have a look at how coach Nasreddine Nabi might organise his starting XI.