After dropping two crucial points against Thwihli Thwahla, coach Nasreddine Nabi could ring some changes in the line up.

Kaizer Chiefs have struggled with inconsistency in recent games, leaving them battling to reach 15 points after seven matches.

However, the Glamour Boys have a chance to turn their fortunes around as they face Polokwane City at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

This venue has become familiar territory for Amakhosi, having hosted their last three matches.

Despite this, Polokwane City, also known as Rise and Shine, presents a tough challenge as they are performing well this season and currently sit fifth on the table.

Chiefs will need to address their defensive lapses and improve their finishing if they are to secure a much-needed victory.

The match is set to test their resilience and ability to handle pressure in a competitive league.

Fans will hope the team can capitalize on their experience at the stadium to deliver a strong performance.

A win would not only boost their points tally but also restore confidence within the squad and supporters alike.

Here, GOAL picks team first choice 11 and forecasts how Nasreddine Nabi is likely to line up his team against the Rise and Shine.