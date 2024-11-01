Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout quarters - Mfundo Vilakazi to start ahead of Gaston Sirino again?

Kaizer Chiefs resume their bid to end a nine-year trophy drought when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a Carling Knockout quarter-final match at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Five weeks after the Brazilians edged Amakhosi in a Premier Soccer League match, the two traditional giants meet again.
Chiefs are desperate for redemption after failing to win their last two matches and GOAL takes a look at how coach Nasreddine Nabi could line up his men on Saturday.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
