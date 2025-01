Amakhosi will be seeking to make it two successive wins when they face Abafana Bes'thende in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Kaizer Chiefs are gearing up for their Premier Soccer League match against Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Glamour Boys are brimming with confidence following an impressive win over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday.

In this contest, Nasreddine Nabi is anticipated to field his strongest starting eleven to ensure that Chiefs do not let their supporters down.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL examines who could start in the Chiefs' encounter against Abafana Bes'thende.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!