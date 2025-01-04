Amakhosi begin 2025 with a Premier Soccer League match against the Citizens on January 5. GOAL examines who may start in the game on that day.

Kaizer Chiefs will aim to start where they left off in 2024 when they face struggling Cape Town City in a PSL match on Sunday at the DHL Stadium.

The Citizens are anticipated to be different this time with new coach Muhsin Ertugral now on board after joining the team this week.

Nasreddine Nabi and his team have been having difficulty achieving positive results lately until they triumphed over Chippa United in their latest match.

Article continues below

The Glamour Boys will be looking to make it two consecutive victories when they confront Cape Town City, and here, GOAL predicts how the Tunisian coach might set up his team in the Mother City.