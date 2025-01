Amakhosi hope to bounce back from recent loss when they play Babina Noko this weekend in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs are set for an entertaining Premier Soccer League clash on Sunday against Sekhukhune United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It will be a critical game for the Glamour Boys who fell 1-0 against Golden Arrows in their latest South African top-flight outing.

Babina Noko are yet to lose a game in 2025, having collected two wins and a draw from the three games they have played.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL predicts how the Soweto giants might line up.