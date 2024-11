South Africa are in Kampala where they need to prove they have what it takes to win away in this Afcon group match.

Bafana Bafana clash with Uganda in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group K penultimate match at Mandela National Stadium on Friday.

With Congo having lost to South Sudan on Thursday, South Africa are already guaranteed a spot for Morocco 2025.

GOAL predicts how coach Hugo Broos could line up his men in this crucial encounter on Friday.