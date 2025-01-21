Predicted Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to play Magesi FC: Key player set to miss PSL clash due to suspension - Who will replace him?

After a successful Caf Champions League group stage campaign, Masandawana are set for domestic action in midweek assignment.

Mamelodi Sundowns are among the eight teams that have made it to the quarter-final of the Caf Champions League despite a 1-1 draw with AS FAR Rabat in their final Group B game.

On Wednesday, they will be away against Magesi in the Premier Soccer League fixture.

The PSL newbies shocked Mzansi after claiming a 2-1 win in the Carling Knockout final. Miguel Cardoso wants to ensure things don't fall apart like it happened to his predecessor Manqoba Mngqithi.

Here, GOAL predicts the first-choice XI and forecasts how the Portuguese is likely to line up his team against AS FAR.