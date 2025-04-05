Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Polokwane City clash against Orlando Pirates in the league.

Orlando Pirates return to domestic action after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over MC Alger in Algeria, where Mohau Nkota’s second-half goal secured a crucial advantage in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

The Buccaneers are now back in the league and are determined to close the gap on runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who are not in league action this weekend due to their own continental commitments in Morocco.

Pirates know that a win in their next fixture would reduce the points gap to 12, and with three games in hand, they still have a mathematical chance to mount a title challenge.

The Soweto giants will need to be consistent in both competitions if they are to maintain pressure on Miguel Cardoso’s side, who have set a relentless pace this season.

Meanwhile, Phuthi Mohafe will be urging his team to build on their recent momentum after a challenging spell that saw them struggle for form.

Their latest league outing resulted in a morale-boosting win, which has reignited their push for a top-four finish.

With seven matches remaining, Mohafe knows every point is critical and consistency will be key if they are to secure a strong end to the campaign.

Facing a side like Pirates, who are riding high from continental success, will test their resilience and tactical discipline.

However, the motivation to climb the table and finish among the elite should provide enough fuel for an intense encounter.

Both teams have something to fight for, and this weekend’s fixture could prove pivotal in shaping their respective ambitions.

Here, GOAL provides you with the necessary information on how to watch the Rise and Shine versus Bucs match, such as TV channels, streaming options, team updates, and much more.