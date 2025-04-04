Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to play Polokwane City in the Premier Soccer League outing - Patrick Maswanganyi Missing! Is Monnapule Saleng fit to start?

After a good outing in continental assignment, the Soweto giants hope for more or the same in domestic duties this weekend.

Orlando Pirates get back in the Premier Soccer League action on Saturday with a crucial game against Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

With the second leg of the Caf Champions League game against MC Alger scheduled for Wednesday, followed by the Nedbank Cup semi-final fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns, it is important for the technical team to balance the squad.

GOAL predicts how best coach Jose Riveiro can pick his starting line up that could give him maximum points against Rise and Shine.