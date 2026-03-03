Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

As the season speeds towards the decisive stretch, Orlando Pirates are set to play Polokwane City on Wednesday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It is expected to be a challenging outing for the Sea Robbers, given that Rise and Shine have their ambition to achieve too. The home side will be going for points that they believe will ultimately help them finish in the top eight bracket.

For Bucs, the mission is clear: get the points and boost their chances of winning the title after unsuccessfully coming so close in recent seasons.

Ahead of the showdown in Polokwane, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.