Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

With Bucs' focus solely on the league title, it means they are expected to go full throttle against their opponents and secure points. The gap at the top is quite slim because the Soweto giants only lead Mamelodi Sundowns by an insignificant goal difference. The midweek clash is another crucial game for the Buccaneers because a win will help them remain in the neck-and-neck title battle, and a loss would see them cede some ground.

As the season speeds towards the decisive stretch, Orlando Pirates are set to play Polokwane City on Wednesday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

It is expected to be a challenging outing for the Sea Robbers, given that Rise and Shine have their ambition to achieve too. The home side will be going for points that they believe will ultimately help them finish in the top eight bracket.

For Bucs, the mission is clear: get the points and boost their chances of winning the title after unsuccessfully coming so close in recent seasons.

Ahead of the showdown in Polokwane, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Kick-off time

    Game:Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates
    Date:March 4, 2026
    Kick-off:19h30
    Venue:Old Peter Mokaba Stadium
  • How to watch Polokwane vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSABC 2 and SuperSport 202

    You can also follow live updates on the GOAL website.

  • Phuti Mohafe, Polokwane CityBackpage

    Polokwane team news & squads

    Head coach Phuti Mohafe has only one suspension case to worry about, as Ndamulelo Rodney Maphangule is not available.

    Polokwane City possible XI: Mathebula, Matulundi, Nikani, Nkaki, Mutudza, Nkwe, Mnguni, Kambala, Dlamini, Ramabu, Tshikweta

  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Orlando Pirates team news and squad

    Sipho Mbule and Tapelo Xoki have recently been sidelined with injuries, and they remain doubtful for the game.

    However, Abdeslam Ouaddou's selection headache eased when Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa came back before the Soweto derby and are available.

    Meanwhile, Sihle Nduli remains a long-term absentee for the Sea Robbers.

    Kamogelo Sebelebele is on the suspension list, and Deano van Rooyen is expected to play instead.

    Orlando Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Hotto, Seema, Sibisi, Makhaula, Mbatha, Mofokeng, Moremi, Appollis, Makgopa

  • Nkhosikhona Ndaba, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Before the derby, the Sea Robbers had suffered major setbacks: a Nedbank Cup elimination by Casric Stars and a league defeat to Orlando Pirates.

    However, the win over Chiefs allowed them to return to winning ways. Indeed, in the last five games, Bucs have registered three victories and two losses.

    On the other hand, Rise and Shine have been quite inconsistent, with just one win in the last five games. Two of the other games ended in draws, and they were defeated on the other two occasions across all competitions.

    Head-to-head record

    DateMatchCompetition
    February 3, 2024Polokwane 0-1 Orlando PiratesPSL
    September 24, 2024Orlando Pirates 3-0 Polokwane CityPSL
    April 5, 2025Polokwane 0-1 Orlando PiratesPSL
    August 2, 2025Orlando Pirates 2-0 Polokwane CityMTN8
    October 22, 2025Orlando Pirates 1-0 Polokwane CityPSL

