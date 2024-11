The South American is willing to represent the country in international assignments ahead of his mother country.

Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa has been a hit in the Premier Soccer League since joining Mamelodi Sundowns at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

Recently, he admitted he would love to represent South Africa's national team Bafana Bafana if given a chance by coach Hugo Broos and respective authorities.

A majority of football-loving fans in Mzansi are convinced the 26-year-old will add massive quality to the team.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.