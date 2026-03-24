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Police arrest 63-year-old man for alleged racially motivated assault as two Brentford stars 'left bloodied' after intervening in attack
Police confirm arrest
A 63-year-old man has been taken into custody following an investigation into a violent altercation on Queen’s Road in Richmond, according to The Telegraph.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday that the individual was arrested on suspicion of common assault, attempted criminal damage, and a racially aggravated public order offence. He has since been released on bail as further inquiries continue.
The authorities have also identified a second alleged victim who was reportedly subjected to racially aggravated verbal abuse during the same timeframe.
The investigation was launched after police were called to the scene at approximately 2am on Sunday, shortly after the Brentford squad had returned to London following their top-flight fixture against Leeds United.
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Brentford stars hailed for bravery
The two first-team players, who have remained unnamed, reportedly witnessed the assault taking place and intervened. Despite the risk to their own safety, they rushed to the aid of a man being targeted in what has been described as a racially motivated confrontation. While the intervention prevented further harm to the primary victim, the players were left bloodied by the ensuing struggle.
Fortunately, neither player sustained injuries severe enough to require hospitalisation or long-term medical treatment. Reports have described both individuals as "completely healthy" following the ordeal.
The players were able to be in London at that hour because the squad had been permitted to make their own travel arrangements from Elland Road, with many preparing to head off on international duty.
Bees flying high despite off-field drama
Under the guidance of Keith Andrews, Brentford have been the surprise package of the Premier League season. Having been tipped by many pundits for a relegation battle at the start of the campaign, the Bees find themselves firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
They currently sit just two points behind sixth-placed Chelsea and three points adrift of Liverpool in fifth.
The goalless draw at Elland Road over the weekend was viewed as a positive result, allowing the side to maintain their momentum while rival clubs dropped points.
The club’s rapid ascent up the table has turned them into genuine European contenders, and a successful finish to the season would represent a historic achievement for the West London outfit.
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What's next for Brentford?
Brentford are scheduled to return to Premier League action on April 11 when they host Everton at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Following that, a daunting fixture list awaits, including a high-stakes encounter against Manchester United that could prove pivotal in their quest to secure European football for the 2026-27 season.