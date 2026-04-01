Police arrest 45-year-old man for racist abuse towards Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida during Newcastle match

Referee Anthony Taylor was forced to pause the contest for three minutes after the abuse was reported, strictly following established procedures. During the stoppage, Taylor consulted with Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier and the two managers near the dugouts while stadium security reviewed the situation. The Premier League have reinforced their position with a direct statement regarding the halt in play.

"This is in line with the Premier League's on-field anti-discrimination protocol. The incident at St James’ Park will now be fully investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game, or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all," the league said.