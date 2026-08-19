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Paul Pogba Monaco 2025-26Getty
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Pogba, official: leaving Monaco. Now MLS or Saudi Arabia

Monaco
Transfers
P. Pogba
Juventus

The midfielder and the Principality club jointly announce the end of their relationship, which lasted only one year

Monaco and Paul Pogba have jointly announced the end of their one-year partnership.


"When he arrived, we explained to him that it was a major challenge, a bold and ambitious undertaking," said AS Monaco chief executive Thiago Scuro in a joint statement. "Certainly, the outcome is not what we had hoped for, but that must not overshadow the enthusiasm that accompanied his return to the club, nor the fact that Paul regained his fitness and professional football during this period. What Paul brought to the dressing room, particularly to the younger players with whom he constantly shared his vast experience and offered advice, was invaluable, and his attitude was exemplary." "Initially, he will remain in Monaco to recover."


  • "Even though I did not play as many matches as I had hoped, I will always be grateful for the opportunity to wear their shirt," Pogba said, after making six substitute appearances for Monaco.


    Next up for the former Juventus player born in 1993, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, is a possible move to Saudi Arabia or MLS. But he must make a full physical recovery before any new adventure.

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