Pogba, official: leaving Monaco. Now MLS or Saudi Arabia

Monaco and Paul Pogba have jointly announced the end of their one-year partnership.
"When he arrived, we explained to him that it was a major challenge, a bold and ambitious undertaking," said AS Monaco chief executive Thiago Scuro in a joint statement. "Certainly, the outcome is not what we had hoped for, but that must not overshadow the enthusiasm that accompanied his return to the club, nor the fact that Paul regained his fitness and professional football during this period. What Paul brought to the dressing room, particularly to the younger players with whom he constantly shared his vast experience and offered advice, was invaluable, and his attitude was exemplary." "Initially, he will remain in Monaco to recover."