'Plumber Broos makes blunders, Bafana struggle without Kekana! Let us stop political mentality, Mngqithi intimidated Hugo'

Football lovers in Mzansi share their mixed feelings after the Masandawana defender was left out of the national team for forthcoming assignments.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos opted against including Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana in his team to play Uganda and South Sudan, respectively in Group K's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kekana has been a regular for the national team, explaining why it came as a shock when the Belgian left him out.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi stated his player is in good shape and it was Bafana's technical team decision to exclude him.

A section of the fans in Mzansi feels the 72-year-old has made a mistake leaving the centre-back out, while some have strongly defended him.

Have a look at their diverse opinions as sampled by GOAL.