Erling Haaland San MarinoGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Please play against us!' - Man City brutally trolled by San Marino super fan after breaking unwanted Pep Guardiola record in Tottenham defeat

Manchester CityPremier LeagueSan MarinoP. GuardiolaManchester City vs Tottenham

Manchester City have been brutally trolled after five straight defeats, with a San Marino super fan sending a “please play us” message to the Etihad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Blues suffered five straight defeats
  • International minnows enjoying historic high
  • Joked that they could beat Premier League champions
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

88479 Votes