Play against Cristiano Ronaldo! Jobs website promotes Saudi Pro League contract with surprise salary revealed

The listing can be found on Spanish jobs website, Futboljobs, which is advertising the defensive midfielder role with relevant experience. In addition, the salary has been listed as up to £875,000-per-year, though no team has been mentioned.

The employer on the posting is shown as the Saudi Pro League, while the logo can be viewed on the jobs site along with the demands for prospective applicants. Those hoping to land the role must have experience of playing in a league of similar or higher level to the Saudi Pro League.

Additionally, they need to send a CV or Transfermarkt link, a recent video highlight and must be a free player. What's more, the player must have an agent who controls 100% of the footballer rather than divided ownership. The pay range has been listed as between £522,000 and £875,000-per-annum, and is likely to be dependant on experience.