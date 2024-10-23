Pitso Mosmane's switch from PSL & African dominance to club hopper in the Gulf region as he begins life at Persian Gulf Pro League side Esteghlal

Pitso Mosimane's new journey at Esteghlal kicked off on Wednesday as he tries to get into gear after close to six months on the sidelines.

At this point, it’s abundantly clear that Mosimane has shifted his priorities away from the relentless pursuit of league titles and trophies that once defined his illustrious career in the Premier Soccer League and with Egypt’s Al Ahly.

There was a time when Mosimane stood tall as one of Africa's finest coaches, having awakened a sleeping giant in Mamelodi Sundowns from December 2012, transforming them into a powerhouse in the PSL.

Mosimane's crowning achievement came in 2016 with the Caf Champions League victory, followed by two more titles with the Red Devils of Al Ahly - becoming the second most successful coach in the Champions League behind Manuel Jose, who has four so-called holy grails.

After a lengthy hiatus from the touchline, Mosimane has reemerged, having last coached Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League. Now, he has taken the helm at Esteghlal in the Persian Gulf Pro League for the remainder of the season.

Not too long ago, Mosimane was linked with the Nigerian top job. He too admitted to being attracted to the role as the Africa Cup of Nations remains the only major trophy he has not got his hands on.

However, this move to Iran could signal a significant turning point for Mosimane, once a titan of the game, now seemingly more preoccupied with his retirement plans than the beautiful game itself. Join GOAL as we dive deeper into Mosimane's situation.