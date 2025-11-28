Fans have reacted to Pitso Mosimane's comments tipping Kaizer Chiefs players to get into Bafana Bafana and GOAL takes a look at what they were saying.
'Pitso Mosimane is beginning to sound like Junior Khanye! He will select Kaizer Chiefs players for Bafana Bafana out of pity, Hugo Broos can't risk his job with Amakhosi players, Orlando Pirates are just running from the first whistle until the end' - Fans
Pirates' type of footballPirates play gung-ho fast football. We don't play that at Sundowns. Our style of play is slow possession-based style NOT that non-stop running thing played by Pirates. That Pirates style of play will work against lesser teams in the AFCON but as soon as Bafana Bafana comes up against Morocco, Algeria or Senegal, Sundowns will have to take over - Bryan Lesego Mokoena
Downs' style carrying BafanaSundowns players and our style of play has been carrying Bafana Bafana for a long, long time now. It's only recently that Pirates are starting to show their teeth in Bafana Bafana. That Pirates style of play has been working against these lesser sides in the World Cup qualifiers and as we saw recently against Zambia, It will continue to work against lesser sides in the group stages BUT as soon as Bafana Bafana faces the big boys of Africa, Sundowns will take over. Broos is NOT an idiot He's NOT going to set up Bafana to play that gung-ho football against the best Nations in Africa, No ways - Bryan Lesego Mokoena
The man who failed at BafanaSays a man who failed dismally at Bafana - Sanele Silekwa
Pitso beginning to be like KhanyeI think Pitso is now beginning to be like Junior Kanye, who only visible when commenting about big teams like Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, no local or overseas team is interested in him like Rulani Mokwena did and other South African coaches who are doing their jobs in various countries - Sheikh Saidi Saeed Mpinga
Pirates meant for weaker opponents?How did Pirates defeat Sundowns if their play are meant for lesser teams - Tonny Luke Erasmus
Arrows decimated Sundowns
How come Golden Arrows defeated Sundowns 🤣🤣🤣🤣 if Sundowns are that good 😊 - Ntombi Hlubi Mthimkulu
Broos can't risk his job with Chiefs players
Broos knows what he is doing by not calling Chips players, he can’t risk his job with abo Du Preez and those who can’t trap the ball - Mafazi Msangula
What Pitso is saying...
Sundowns play slow build-ups, maintaining possession, while Bafana blends that style with fast-paced possession-based quick attacks. What Pitso says is the playing style of Sundowns and Pirates is blended well by Broos as he just makes sure those players stick with the fundamental plays of their teams - Mbi Skway Aviwe
Pirates just running from first whistle to the end
Exactly my point Pirates don't have style of play without pace they are just running from the first whistle until the end - Mabusetsa Thelejane
Champions League-winning coach speaks
The coach who won CAF Champions League many times has spoken - Stopher Monakhisi
Pitso will only select Chiefs players is Bafana squad
I like Pitso but I feel if given a chance He will select Kaizer Chiefs players out of pity and that will destroy His reputation - Sixolile Sxo Ngomthi