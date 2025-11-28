‘Pitso Mosimane is beginning to sound like Junior Khanye! He will select Kaizer Chiefs players for Bafana Bafana out of pity, Hugo Broos can't risk his job with Amakhosi players, Orlando Pirates are just running from the first whistle until the end’ - Fans

Sundowns players and our style of play has been carrying Bafana Bafana for a long, long time now. It's only recently that Pirates are starting to show their teeth in Bafana Bafana. That Pirates style of play has been working against these lesser sides in the World Cup qualifiers and as we saw recently against Zambia, It will continue to work against lesser sides in the group stages BUT as soon as Bafana Bafana faces the big boys of Africa, Sundowns will take over. Broos is NOT an idiot He's NOT going to set up Bafana to play that gung-ho football against the best Nations in Africa, No ways - Bryan Lesego Mokoena